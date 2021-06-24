Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331,793 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

