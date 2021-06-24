Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 32,100 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 71.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 159.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,423 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 84.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 123.5% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.