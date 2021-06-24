Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 35,938 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,938 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $579.80. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.