Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 9,924 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 185,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.70 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

