Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

