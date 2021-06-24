Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $39,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,862,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

