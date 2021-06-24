Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.65.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $16,545,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 633,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

