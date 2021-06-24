Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,444. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $70.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.