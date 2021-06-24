Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.67.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

MIDD opened at $168.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.40. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

