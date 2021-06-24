SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

