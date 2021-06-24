SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
