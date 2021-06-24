SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.