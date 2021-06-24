Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,585 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of OneWater Marine worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $654.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.