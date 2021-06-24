Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Acushnet by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOLF opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

