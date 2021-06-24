Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,444 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

