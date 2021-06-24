Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,585 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,592 shares of company stock worth $6,448,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

