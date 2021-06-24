Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,163 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NYSE:SPR opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

