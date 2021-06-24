SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 3,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 420,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

