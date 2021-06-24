Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.16. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 66,134 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

