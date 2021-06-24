Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $5.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

SRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 24,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

