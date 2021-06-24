ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $556.41. 8,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,330. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.50 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.