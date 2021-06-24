ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $550.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

