SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,469 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,163. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.