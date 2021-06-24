SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $427,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $242.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

