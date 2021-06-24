SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $360,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.97. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

