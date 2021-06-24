SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.61. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

