SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,496. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

