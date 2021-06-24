SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases Shares of 8,212 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 290,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,916,984. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

