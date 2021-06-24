SevenOneSeven Capital Management Takes $289,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Rollins makes up approximately 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.