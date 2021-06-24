SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.