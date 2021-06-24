SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 31,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,789. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

