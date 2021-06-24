SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 34,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

