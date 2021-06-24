SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of BioNTech worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNTX traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

