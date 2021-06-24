SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 227,702 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.11% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $81,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $813,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 204,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.