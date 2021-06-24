SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 33,810 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $22,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,929. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,206.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.35.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

