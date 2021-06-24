Shawn Henry Sells 7,451 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $257.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 72.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

