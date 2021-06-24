Shawn R. Phillips Sells 32,198 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 57,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.