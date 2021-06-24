Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 995,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,140,000. VIZIO makes up about 7.6% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last 90 days.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 29,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,985. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

