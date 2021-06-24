Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

