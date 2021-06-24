Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for See results about (LON:J)

See results about (LON:J)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. See results about has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.83 ($4.10).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.