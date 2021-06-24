ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $61,736.15 and $302.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00600309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039134 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.