Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.08. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.