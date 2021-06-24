Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $462.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.54 million and the lowest is $430.05 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $251.35. 408,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.