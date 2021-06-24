Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $462.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.54 million and the lowest is $430.05 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $251.35. 408,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

