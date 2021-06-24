Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Signature Bank worth $152,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

SBNY opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

