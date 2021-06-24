Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $25.34 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

