Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

