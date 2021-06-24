Six Flags Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,387 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 899% compared to the average daily volume of 239 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

