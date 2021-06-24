Skycoin Price Tops $0.90 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $470,406.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00164998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.64 or 0.98997196 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

