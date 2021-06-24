SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 342,533 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $63,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $46,532,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

