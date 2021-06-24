SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,310. The company has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

