Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 50,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,287 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $27.68.

SWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

