Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 50,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,287 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $27.68.
SWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.